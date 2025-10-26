Jamieson Ruled Out of New Zealand vs England ODI Series Due to Injury

Tauranga: New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England after experiencing stiffness in his left side during training at Bay Oval on Saturday. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed that Jamieson, 30, will return to his home in Christchurch later in the day for further assessment. The governing body also said they are targeting a return for Jamieson for the home series against the West Indies in November. “Kyle experienced some stiffness in his side after bowling today and we didn’t want to take any risks at this stage of the summer. We felt it was best for him to sit out this one-day series and give himself the best chance of being ready for the West Indies tour which starts on November 5 in Auckland,” said head coach Rob Walter in a statement. IANS

