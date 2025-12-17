Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 cr

Srinagar: For the first time in J&aK’s cricket history, pacer Auqib Nabi, belonging to Baramulla district, created history on Tuesday when he was sold to Delhi Capitals for a whopping sum of Rs 8.40 crore.

The uncapped Indian seamer has been making waves with consistent performances across domestic tournaments, and the Capitals moved quickly to secure his services.

Nabi has been in remarkable form this season. In the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he picked up 15 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 7.41.

In his most recent outing against Madhya Pradesh, he delivered a crucial all-round performance, scoring 32 off 21 balls to help set a defendable total before returning to claim three vital wickets to seal the win for Jammu & Kashmir. (IANS)

