GOA: Jamshedpur FC continued their unbeaten run in the season as they handed ATK Mohun Bagan their successive defeat, downing the Mariners 2-1 in their latest ISL encounter at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday. The win takes Jamshedpur to the second spot in the points table as Bagan slump to number 5, a lesser known territory for them. IANS



Also Read: Nagaland Killings: NHRC Issues Notice To Centre, Nagaland Govt

Also Watch: