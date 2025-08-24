Janice Tjen Scripts History! Becomes First Indonesian Since 2004

NEW DELHI: Indonesia will have its first player in a Grand Slam singles main draw since 2004.

Janice Tjen booked her spot in the US Open field Friday morning, after successfully making it through three rounds of qualifying matches this week. It will be her Grand Slam debut.

“It means a lot to me,” Tjen said about the milestone for Indonesian players.

“I try not to think too much about that ... and just try to give my best and be where it’s going to take me. But to be able to do it again (after) over 20 years, it’s amazing.” Agencies

Also read: Freestyle Chess Grand Slam: Aronian wins title; Pragg seventh