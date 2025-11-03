Janice Tjen Wins Maiden WTA Title at Chennai Open

Chennai: Janice Tjen concluded her breakout season with her maiden WTA Tour singles trophy at the Chennai Open on a hot and humid Sunday evening, becoming the first Indonesian champion at this level since Angelique Widjaja’s 2002 triumph in Pattaya City. Fourth seed Tjen won 6-4, 6-3 against seventh-seeded Australian Kimberly Birrell, who was also chasing her first-ever Tour-level title, in exactly two hours in front of 1000-odd spectators at the SDAT Stadium, the highest turnout this week. Agencies

