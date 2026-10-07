Jannik Sinner announces end of season due to knee injury

New Delhi: Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner on Tuesday announced the end of his 2026 season due to a knee injury he has been battling since July this year. The World No.1 has not been in action since winning Wimbledon and subsequently missed the North American hard-court swing and the Asian swing.

He took to social media to confirm his decision to end the season and confirmed that he is undergoing a course of treatment for his knee. “Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment on my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over,” Sinner said on social media.

“The last couple of years, especially the ending in Turin, gave me so many beautiful feelings and emotions, and this year is going to be different. Having missed the US Open too, Sinner said that he is prioritising his long-term career. “But at the moment, I also need to think about my long-term career. I will do everything possible to get back to 100 per cent. I will thank you in advance for your support and hope to see you very, very soon on court again,” he added. IANS

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