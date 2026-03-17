Jannik Sinner moves closer to Carlos Alcaraz in ATP rankings

New Delhi: Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has reduced the deficit with Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings after a magnificent performance in the Indian Wells Open tournament in which he beat Daniil Medvedev in the finals to clinch maiden title and start the season with a victory.

Sinner has strengthened his position at NO.2 with 11,400 points. He has gained 1000 points after the Indian Wells win. While despite the loss against Medvedev in the Semi Finals, Alcaraz still sits at the top with 13,550 points. However the difference between the Number 1 and 2 has been reduced to just 2150 points. Agencies

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