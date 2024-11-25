Jannik Sinner sends holders Italy into Davis Cup final

MALAGA: Defending champions Italy moved into the Davis Cup final after a 2-0 win over Australia on Saturday as Jannik Sinner defeated Alex de Minaur in straight sets to follow up Matteo Berrettini's victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis.

A repeat of last year's final ended with the same result and with world number one Sinner again seeing off De Minaur, sending Italy into Sunday's final where they will meet the Netherlands, who reached the decider for the first time.

After an impressive season in which he claimed his first two Grand Slam titles, Sinner is eager to cap the year by leading Italy to their second successive title in the men's team event.

"It will be tough. It's a final and especially in the Davis Cup anything can happen as we saw this week. We are not surprised, we will do our best and we have to choose wisely who will play tomorrow," Sinner told a press conference.

"This competition is very unpredictable, so we can only be happy to be back in the final... Tomorrow will be an intense day, and we are going to enjoy it."

Matteo Berrettini celebrates after winning his singles match against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Berrettini lost the opening set on a tie-break before coming out on top 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5.

Sinner broke early to take a 2-0 lead in the opening set and although De Minaur responded with a break of his own, Sinner's second break proved decisive.

The second set went with serve for the first eight games as the Australian gave as good as he got, but Sinner finally made the break to lead 5-4 and served out to wrap up a 6-3 6-4 win.

The ATP Finals champion believes he has improved a lot since last year when he ousted De Minaur. Agencies

