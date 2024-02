THE HAGUE: Italy's Jannik Sinner won the 51st edition of the ABN Amro Open ATP tournament in Rotterdam on Sunday, beating Australia's Alex De Minaur 7-5, 6-4 in a thrilling final.

It was the 15th consecutive victory for Sinner, who will jump from fourth to third in the rankings on Monday. Last year, Sinner had lost the final in Rotterdam to Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Agencies

