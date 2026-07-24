Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu to step down after 2027 Asian Cup

NEW DELHI: Hajime Moriyasu will continue as Japan’s head coach until next year’s Asian Cup before Under-21 manager Go Oiwa takes charge, the Japan Football Association (JFA) said on Thursday. Moriyasu, who has been the country’s head coach since 2018, led Japan to the round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 last month, when it was eliminated after a 2-1 stoppage-time loss to Brazil. Oiwa will take over from Moriyasu as the senior team coach after the continental championship ends in February, the JFA said in a statement. Agencies

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