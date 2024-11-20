Japan score hat-trick of headers in 3-1 win over China PR in FIFA World Cup qualifier

Xiamen (China): China conceded three headers and lost to Japan 3-1 in the AFC Asian 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Xiamen Egret Stadium here on Tuesday. In the first-leg clash between the two teams in September, the Japanese team thrashed China 7-0. The Chinese side started the match with high-quality defending, until the 39th minute when Koki Ogawa headed home from a corner cross.

In the stoppage time of the first half, Japan doubled their lead in another corner kick as Ko Itakura’s header from the far post went into the net following a headed pass, reports Xinhua.

China pulled one goal back in the third minute of the second half when Lin Liangming’s shot from the centre of the box netted home thanks to a direct pass from Wei Shihao. However, the Japanese team silenced the home crowd just six minutes later as Junya Ito penetrated the right flank and crossed to Ogawa to score his second header of the match.

In the 70th minute, Wei Shihao was close to scoring for China, but his shot was parried away by Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Indonesia produced a tremendous performance to stun Saudi Arabia 2-0 for a historic result as they revived their Group C campaign in the AFC Asian FIFA WC Qualifiers at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

Marselino Ferdinan scored on either side of half-time to give Shin Tae-yong’s side a historic win which took them to six points, level with Saudi Arabia and China PR.

Australia are also on six points but meet Bahrain later on Tuesday.

Indonesia will face Australia away in their next game when the AFC Asian Qualifiers resume in March while Saudi Arabia will host China PR in their home ground.(IANS)

