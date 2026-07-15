Jasprit Bumrah becomes India’s highest ODI wicket-taker in England

Birmingham: Jasprit Bumrah made a remarkable return to ODI cricket by becoming India’s leading bowler in the format on English soil. He achieved this milestone by dismissing England captain Harry Brook during the first ODI at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday.

After 968 days away from ODIs, Bumrah took his 150th wicket and surpassed Ravindra Jadeja’s 30 wickets in England, moving into the lead with 31. He now tops the list of Indian ODI wicket-takers in England, ahead of Jadeja (30), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (28), Madan Lal (27), and Mohammed Shami (26).

Brook’s dismissal marked another achievement for the Indian pace bowler, who became the third Indian to reach 150 ODI wickets in the fewest balls.

Bumrah did this in 4,605 deliveries, only behind Mohammed Shami (4,070 balls) and Kuldeep Yadav (4,513). He finished ahead of Ajit Agarkar (5,027) and Irfan Pathan (5,131). This wicket also earned Bumrah a spot in an exclusive global group.

He joined Shakib Al Hasan and Tim Southee as the only cricketers to have 200 Test wickets, 150 ODI wickets, and 100 T20I wickets. Currently, Bumrah has 234 Test wickets, 150 ODI wickets, and 121 T20I wickets. IANS

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