Jasprit Bumrah Named Captain For Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener

NEW DELHI: India will be led by Jasprit Bumrah in the opening Test match of the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Following Rohit Sharma's delayed arrival in Australia, Bumrah announced at a pre-match press conference in Perth on Thursday that he will take over as captain.

After the birth of his second kid on November 15, Rohit decided to remain in India for family reasons. Bumrah addressed the matter by saying, "I spoke to Rohit, and once we got here, the coach and management clarified that I'll be leading this game."

Bumrah also touched upon India’s playing XI for the series opener but refrained from revealing specifics, stating that the team would unveil its final lineup at the toss. “We’ve decided on the combination, and we’re confident in the players selected. You’ll know more tomorrow,” he shared.