Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana clinch ICC Player of the Month awards

Dubai: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and batter Smriti Mandhana have clinched the ICC Player of the Month honour in men’s and women’s category, respectively, for the month of June following their impressive recent performances, the International Council for Cricket announced on Tuesday.

Bumrah came out on top in the men’s vote from compatriot Rohit Sharma and Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan, while Mandhana won the women’s award by overcoming England’s Maia Bouchier and Sri Lanka’s Vishmi Gunaratne.

The pacer, bagged his first ICC Men’s Player of the Month award, had an exceptional run in India’s title-winning T20 World Cup campaign in the USA and West Indies. He was awarded Player of the Tournament for his 15 wickets at an economy rate of 4.17 in eight matches.

On the other hand, Mandhana also won her maiden ICC Women’s Player of the Month award after her scintillating batting performances lit up India’s ODI series victory over South Africa.

The double-win marks the first time the ICC Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month represent the same country since the awards began in 2021. IANS

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Arshdeep Singh credits Jasprit Bumrah for his bowling show vs Australia

Also Watch: