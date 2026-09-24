Jay Meena Claims India’s First-Ever Asian Games Soft Tennis Medal with Historic Bronze

Nagoya: Jay Meena on Wednesday bagged India's first-ever medal in soft tennis at the Asian Games after losing to Takuya Kurosaka of Japan 2-4 in the semifinal here on Wednesday.

Meena had secured India's first-ever medal in the soft tennis at the Asian Games after a sensational comeback win over Sherwin Nuguit in the quarter-final, where he was trailing 3-5 in the final game before clawing back to win the next four points and eventually taking the quarter-final 4-3 to make it to the last four, where he lost to Kurosaka, ending his campaign with a historic bronze. (IANS)

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