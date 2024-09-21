Jay Shah congratulates Jasprit Bumrah on scalping 400 international wickets: ‘You’ve been a force to reckon with’

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Friday congratulated pacer Jasprit Bumrah on completing 400 international wickets during the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai.

Bumrah returned with the figures of 4-50 in his 11 overs to break the back of Bangladesh's batting lineup and reduce them to 149 in their first innings. The speedster completed the feat with the wicket of Hasan Mahmud just before the Tea interval. He became the 10th Indian bowler to reach the 400-wicket milestone and the sixth pacer to do so after Kapil Dev, Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

"@Jaspritbumrah93 has added another feather to his cap, reaching 400 wickets across formats for India in international cricket. From breathtaking yorkers to match-winning spells, you’ve been a force to reckon with. Congratulations on this milestone, Jasprit! Looking forward to seeing many more wickets added to your tally," Shah wrote on 'X', formerly Twitter.

With the four-fer in Chennai, Bumrah's international wicket tally now stands at 401 from 196 matches, boasting an impressive average of 21.01 and best bowling figures of 6 for 19. In 37 Test matches, Bumrah has claimed 163 wickets at an average of 20.49, with his best figures being 6-27, including 10 five-wicket hauls.

The 30-year-old has taken 149 wickets in ODIs at an average of 23.55, with his best figures of 6-19, and has two five-wicket hauls in the format. In 70 T20Is, Bumrah has bagged 89 wickets at an average of 17.74, with his best figures of 3/7.

Anil Kumble (953 wickets), Ravichandran Ashwin (744 wickets), and Harbhajan Singh (707 wickets) are the leading wicket-takers for the country in international cricket. IANS

