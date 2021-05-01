Jaydev Unadkat to donate 10 per cent of salary

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat will donate 10 percent of his IPL salary to help COVID-19 patients who need essential medical resources as India battles an unprecedented health crisis.



The 29-year-old from Gujarat, who was retained by Rajasthan this year after being bought for Rs 3 crore in 2020 IPL auction, made the announcement on his social media account. "I am contributing 10 per cent of my IPL salary towards providing essential medical resources for those in need. My family will make sure it reaches the right places. Jai Hind!," Unadkat tweeted. Agencies



