Jemimah Rodrigues completes 2500 T20I Runs

Adelaide: India batter Jemimah Rodrigues completed 2500 runs in the T20 Internationals, achieving the feat during her outing with the willow against Australia in the final and deciding T20I of the three-game series at the Adelaide Oval. Before walking into the crease at No. 3 for the third T20I, Rodrigues had accumulated 2492 runs in 104 innings. Playing her 118th T20 International, the Delhi Capitals skipper went past the 2500-run landmark with a boundary off Kim Garth in the fifth over of the first innings, having opted to bat first.

Rodrigues became only the fourth female Indian cricketer to reach the landmark in women’s T20Is after skipper Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and opening batter Shafali Verma. The India opener, also Rodrigues’ teammate at Delhi in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), reached 2500 T20I runs earlier this week while scoring a quick 29 off 23 balls at the top of the order in the Canberra T20I. IANS

