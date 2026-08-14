Jeremy Doku signs contract extension with Manchester City

LONDON: Manchester City forward Jeremy Doku has signed a five-year contract extension, the club announced on Thursday.

The 24-year-old joined the club in 2023 and has made 131 appearances, recording 22 goals and providing 34 assists. He won one Premier League, the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and Community Shield during his time at the club. Doku has earned 48 caps for Belgium and featured for his country at the recent World Cup. Agencies

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