Jessica Pegula turns focus to US Open after Cincinnati run

Cincinnati: Jessica Pegula will head into the US Open as one of the leading contenders among the American contingent after a demanding stretch of hard-court tennis, with the World No. 3 using her deep run at the Cincinnati Open and a 10-3 record across her last three tournaments to build momentum before the season’s final Grand Slam.

Pegula, who finished runner-up in Cincinnati after losing to Coco Gauff in straight sets, has played 13 matches over the past four weeks. She also reached the final in Washington DC and the Round of 16 in Toronto, but the volume of tennis has done little to diminish her confidence ahead of the tournament in New York.

Reflecting on her workload after the Cincinnati final, Pegula said she was physically in good shape despite the emotional demands of a packed schedule.

“I’m actually feeling pretty good. When I got out there, I still felt like I was moving pretty well, and you know, didn’t feel heavy or anything. Of course, I’m probably a little emotionally zapped. Just a lot of tough matches over the last couple days, so I’ll do my best to just kind of get away from tennis for at least a day — and all of a day until I’ve got to play mixed with Taylor (Fritz) Tuesday,” Pegula told the media after her Cincinnati Open final loss to Coco Gauff, as quoted by WTA. The Cincinnati campaign gave Pegula another opportunity to test herself against elite opposition before travelling to New York. She believes the quality and intensity of those matches can prove valuable once the US Open begins.

“I’m glad I got through a lot of really tough matches today against some really top level players. I think that’s going to really help. It’s unfortunate today didn’t go a little bit better. I couldn’t give myself more of a chance, but I think as far as going into a Slam, you just kind of have to wipe it and move on and move forward and keep working on some stuff that I want to get better,” she added.

New York has been a productive stop for Pegula in recent years. She has reached at least the second week in each of the last four editions, including a semifinal appearance in 2025 and a runner-up finish in 2024.

The American, however, is not relying solely on that record as she prepares for another campaign at Flushing Meadows. “There’s a lot that I’m doing really well, and then some stuff I can definitely brush up on. Then obviously take a little to recover. Played a lot of matches, so just give myself a few days, kind of reset, get used to the conditions there.

“I’ve had good results at the US. Open the last couple years, but it’s a new year, so new set of challenges and problems that I’m going to have to face every single day. I’m going to do my best to use the experience and confidence,” Pegula stated.

Pegula will begin her adjustment to New York conditions through the mixed doubles event on Tuesday, partnering fellow American Taylor Fritz. The appearance also gives her additional court time before the singles draw gets underway.

Cincinnati has served as a particularly useful stop on Pegula’s route to New York because of the similarities between the two tournaments. The conditions and ball provide a familiar environment, allowing players to make the transition to the final Grand Slam with fewer variables to adjust to.

“It’s a good segue into the last Slam of the year. I think that just works with the timing-wise and the conditions being somewhat similar. I think top players always want to have a little bit of momentum and a little bit of confidence before going into a Slam. If you can kind of run deep here, get some good matches under your belt, I think it just sets up probably the best prep for the US Open,” she said.

Pegula is expected to enter the US Open as the No. 3 seed, with main-draw action scheduled to begin on Sunday, August 30. (IANS)

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