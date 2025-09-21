Jessica Schilder edges Jackson for gold in thrilling women’s shot put final

TOKYO: The Netherlands’ Jessica Schilder clinched the women’s shot put gold medal at the 2025 World Athletics Championships here on Saturday. Schilder, 26, unleashed her season-best throw of 20.29 meters on her final attempt to secure the victory, narrowly holding off a strong challenge from United States’ Chase Jackson, the defending champion, who registered 20.21 meters for silver.

New Zealand’s Maddison-Lee Wesche, showing remarkable composure under pressure, claimed bronze with a personal best effort of 20.06 meters.

Chinese veteran Gong Lijiao, competing at her ninth worlds, finished ninth with 18.96. Agencies

