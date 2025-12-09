JNV Biswanath student shines in para cycling in Thailand

A Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Nisha Das, a student of JNV, Biswanath brought laurels to the Biswanath district by shining brilliantly at the Korat Para Cycling Cup – Test Event for the 13th ASEAN Para Games, 2025 held in Thailand from December 4 to 6. She secured four medals for her country India.

According to information available here, Nisha got silver in 1 km Individual Time Trial (Track), silver in 200 m Sprint (Track), bronze in 4 km Individual Pursuit (Track) and another bronze in Road – Individual Time Trial.

Daughter of Nirmal Das of Sarakahat village, Khelmati in Sonitpur, She took part in Road Cycling event. Nisha was trained in Rangareddy JNV situated in Andhra Pradesh under the sponsorship of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.

