Joao Fonseca Ruled Out of US Open With Abdomen Injury

NEW YORK: Joao Fonseca will miss the US Open 2026 with an abdomen injury, the 20-year-old confirmed in an Instagram post on Monday.

The 26th-ranked startlet was considered one of the most exciting talents in the draw after his stunning run to the quarterfinals of Roland Garros earlier this year, in which he knocked out Novak Djokovic.

“After undergoing ?tests and starting treatment for my abdomen, it became clear to me and my ?team that I need more ?time to fully recover so I can compete ?at a high level,” said Fonseca. Agencies

Also Read: Mizoram NCC U-17 Girls Storm into Subroto Cup Final After 2-1 Win over Chhattisgarh