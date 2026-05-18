Joao Fonseca withdraws from Hamburg Open with wrist discomfort

New Delhi: Teenage Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca has withdrawn from the Hamburg Open after experiencing discomfort in his right wrist, adding another high-profile absence to the ATP 500 clay-court event following the earlier withdrawal of hometown favourite Alexander Zverev.

Fonseca confirmed the decision in a message on Instagram, explaining that the move was precautionary as he and his team look to avoid aggravating the issue ahead of the French Open, which begins on May 24. IANS

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