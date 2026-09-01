Joe Root asks England players to celebrate as ‘grown-ups’ after Pakistan series win

LONDON: England Test captain Joe Root has asked his team to celebrate in a “grown-up way” after sealing a 2-0 series win over Pakistan on Sunday.

England bowled Pakistan out for 194 in the second innings at Lord’s to complete a win by the same margin of runs and take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. Root took over as captain ahead of the series following the shock retirement of Ben Stokes. The build-up to the second Test was overshadowed by yet another nightclub incident. Pacer Brydon Carse was handcuffed by police outside a Derby nightclub, leading England to drop him from the squad.

England has been plagued by such alcohol-induced controversies over the last 12 months. A curfew was introduced after Harry Brook’s altercation with a nightclub bouncer in Wellington and after videos surfaced of the squad’s drunk nights out during the disastrous Ashes in Australia.

“It’s important we’re not talking about that, absolutely,” said Root. “It’s hard to win Test matches, hard to win Test series, so enjoy it and celebrate it, but in a sensible, grown-up way.” Agencies

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