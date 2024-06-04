Jofra Archer brings X-factor to the team: England right-arm seamer Mark Wood

Barbados: Ahead of England’s opener against Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, right-arm seamer Mark Wood said that Jofra Archer is an X-Factor for the national team in the ongoing mega event being held at the West Indies and the United States. Archer made a return to international cricket, during the T20I series against Pakistan last month, after a year out with injury. In the series, the speedster was the fourth-highest wicket-taker with three wickets in two matches at an average of 19.67. “That sort of cool customer. Archer brings excitement and an X-factor to the team. The world has missed Jos. He bowls plenty of fire on the field. I can’t wait to bowl along with him,” Mark Wood said. His last appearance for England before the Pakistan T20I series was back in May 2023, and since then, he has been on the road to recovery from an elbow injury that forced him out for nearly 12 months.

The path back hasn’t been easy for Archer - since 2021, he has encountered multiple obstacles, including stress fractures, persistent elbow problems and even surgery due to a freak fish tank accident. England is placed in Group B with rivals Australia, Scotland, Namibia and Oman. The defending champions will start their campaign against Scotland on June 4.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. (ANI)

