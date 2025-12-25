Jofra Archer ruled out of Ashes Test, Gus Atkinson returns

Melbourne: England announced their playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia, making two changes from the Adelaide game, as Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the remainder of the series with side strain and Ollie Pope missed out on the upcoming game.

Left-handed batting all-rounder Jacob Bethell comes into the side and is listed at No.3, while fast bowler Atkinson returned after missing the last outing. The fourth Ashes test is set to begin on Boxing Day, December 26, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

“England have made two changes to the XI that played in the third Test in Adelaide. Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the remainder of the tour with a left side strain, and Surrey batter Ollie Pope misses out. Warwickshire’s Jacob Bethell comes into the side and will bat at number three. Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson returns after missing the third Test,” the ECB said in a statement.

England have already lost the series, with the hosts winning the first three matches and taking an unassailable 3-0 lead.

England’s XI for the MCG Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue. IANS

