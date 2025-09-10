Jofra Archer, Sam Curran return as England name playing XI for T20I

Cardiff: Sam Curran has been recalled to England’s T20I side for the opening match of the three-game series against South Africa, set to take place in Cardiff on Wednesday. This marks Curran’s first appearance in the T20I setup under head coach Brendon McCullum, having last featured in the format during the tour of the West Indies in November 2024.

The 27-year-old all-rounder was drafted into the squad following a standout campaign in The Hundred, where he played a pivotal role in Oval Invincibles’ title win. Curran impressed with both bat and ball, amassing 238 runs and claiming 12 wickets, which made a strong case for his inclusion.

England’s ODI series defeat to the Proteas highlighted the absence of a seam-bowling all-rounder, with the fifth bowler role largely handled by part-time spin options Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks. Curran’s return adds much-needed balance and experience to the side. Both Bethell and Jacks retain their places in the XI for the T20I opener, with Bethell expected to bat at No. 3 and Curran slotting in at No. 5. However, England have shown a flexible approach to their batting order, particularly in using Curran as a counter to South Africa’s left-arm spin threat.

Joining Curran in the pace department are Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer, the latter continuing his return to international cricket following injury setbacks. The spin attack is bolstered by the experienced Adil Rashid and left-armer Liam Dawson, providing England with variety and depth.

Also making a return to the side is opener Phil Salt, who missed the West Indies series earlier this summer due to paternity leave. He will open the batting alongside Jos Buttler.

England XI for first T20I vs South Africa: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (capt), Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid. (IANS)

