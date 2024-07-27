Jonny Bairstow not ready to give up on England Test spot against West Indies

Manchester: England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was dropped from the Test squad for the ongoing three-match home series against West Indies but he has not given up on the dream of playing red-ball cricket again for Ben Stokes-led side. Despite being dropped for the series, the 34-year-old is eager to return to the Test side. He remained a vital part of England’s red-ball team since the appointment of Brendon McCullum as head coach in May 2022.

In Bairstow’s absence, England picked Surrey wicketkeeper Jamie Smith for the series and he scored 70 in the debut Test innings at the Lord’s. He retained his spot in England’s playing 11 for the entire series as the hosts didn’t make any change in the third and final Test of the series at Edgbaston.

“All I want to do is play for England. That’s end of,” Bairstow told BBC when asked by former England Test captain Michael Vaughan about whether he wants to return to the Test side.

“You don’t need to ask me that do you? I think you know me well enough, and I think you’ve known me for long enough to know that,” he added.

Bairstow, who was part of England’s T20 World Cup side that lost to India in the semifinals, said it was “awesome” to spend some family time after a packed international cricket. He returned to action on Thursday for Welsh Fire’s eight-wicket victory over Manchester Originals in The Hundred.

“At the same time, it’s been a great period of time. I had the best part of seven months away from home. Since January, I had five nights at home in my own bed since, until three weeks ago,” he said. “That’s the thing you have to sacrifice, time at home but at the same time, when you are away for that period of time, it takes its toll,” the wicketkeeper added.

After the conclusion of the series against the West Indies, England are set to host Sri Lanka in August-September for a three-match Test series at home before the limited-overs series against Australia.

