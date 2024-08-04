Joris Daudet Leads French Sweep in Men's BMX Racing; France Claims Gold, Silver, and Bronze at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

PARIS: France’s Joris Daudet won gold in men’s BMX racing on Friday, leading a French sweep of the podium.

His compatriots Sylvain Andre and Romain Mahieu took silver and bronze, respectively, in front of an ecstatic home crowd in the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines stadium, finally winning the Olympic medals that had so long eluded them.

The French have dominated BMX racing in recent decades, amassing 50 gold medals at world championships since 1982, and Daudet and Mahieu hold first and second place in the UCI ranking.

But at the Olympics they had only bagged two medals - both by female riders - since the sport’s debut in Beijing in 2008. Agencies

