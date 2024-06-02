Jose Mourinho in Talks with Fenerbahce for Head Coach Position Following AS Roma Exit

NEW DELHI: Jose Mourinho has begun negotiations with Fenerbahce over the head coach role, the Turkish Super Lig club said on Saturday, as the Portuguese manager looks to return to coaching after being sacked by Italian side AS Roma earlier this year. “Negotiations have started with Jose Mario Dos Santos Mourinho Felix for the position of coach,” the club said in a statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP). Agencies

Also Read: England's Chris Woakes Takes Break from Cricket Following Father's Passing, Plans Return When Ready

Also watch: