Jose Mourinho shuts down Real Madrid transfer talk

Madrid: Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has declared that the club's incoming transfer business is effectively over for the summer, insisting he is satisfied with the squad at his disposal despite the failure to land some of the club's key targets.

Mourinho was speaking ahead of Real Madrid's delayed La Liga opener against Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu on Thursday, with the Portuguese manager making it clear that he has no immediate plans to request further additions to his squad.

"For me, the squad is closed, but the market is still open; you never know if a player will come and say, 'I've been benched twice, and I want to leave. In theory, no (more deals)... but something could always happen...In my head, the squad is closed, and I have not asked for anyone. I am very happy with the players I have," Mourinho told reporters. IANS

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