Josh Hazlewood ruled out of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Sydney: Australia suffered another injury blow as fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been officially ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, starting on Saturday in Sri Lanka and India, after failing to recover in time for the showpiece event.

Hazlewood suffered a hamstring injury in the final Sheffield Shield game before the start of the Ashes. He was initially sidelined from the England series due to a hamstring strain, later developed an Achilles problem during his recovery.

Having not played a match since injuring his hamstring in the Sheffield Shield on November 12, Hazlewood was initially named in the World Cup squad despite him remaining in Sydney when the group assembled in Sri Lanka this week.

But just five days before Australia’s opening match against Ireland in Colombo on February 11, national selector Tony Dodemaide said the 35-year-old is still some time away from regaining full fitness.

“We were hopeful Josh would be back to match fitness by the Super Eights stage but the latest indications (are) he is still some time away. Trying to accelerate his program will carry too much of a risk,” Dodemaide said.

Australia will not name a replacement immediately, with selectors opting to reassess based on conditions and requirements as the tournament progresses. “We will not be naming a replacement player immediately. We feel we are well covered for the initial games so will make any later decisions based on priority need at the time,” Dodemaide added. IANS

