Josh Inglis cleared for first Test against Bangladesh despite back flare-up

Brisbane: Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will be available for selection for next week’s first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin, confirmed head coach Andrew McDonald, despite concerns over him picking a back spasm during an intra-squad match.

Inglis experienced a flare-up in the back during Australia’s preparatory game at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane this week. But McDonald reassured that the setback remains minor and will not affect his availability for the upcoming game starting on August 13 at the Marrara Stadium.

“He’s had a back flare up. He has had these from time to time. There’ll be no issue, it’ll just be letting it settle down and then getting him back into work. We’ve got enough time. We’ll probably be conservative on that, make sure that’s right before you see him return into the nets and the preparation phase … there is no concern around whether he would be available or not,” McDonald told cricket.com.au on Wednesday. IANS

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