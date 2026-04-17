Joshna Chinappa, Veer Chotrani sail into second round at Hamburg Open squash

Hamburg: Joshna Chinappa and Veer Chotrani advanced in the Hamburg Open squash, while compatriots Velavan Senthilkumar and Tanvi Khanna bowed out in the opening round. Former women’s world No. 10 Joshna eased past local challenger Saskia Beinhard 11-4, 11-5, 11-4, while men’s world No. 47 Chotrani beat Spain’s Ivan Perez 11-8, 11-9, 11-8 in the PSA Bronze-level event. Men’s fifth seed Abhay Singh, who moved up to a career-best world ranking of 22 this week, and Ramit Tandon, the seventh seed, received first-round byes. V. Senthilkumar, meanwhile, lost to R Tsukue of Japan 4-11, 9-11, 12-14. Hannah Craig of Ireland defeated Tanvi Khanna 11-5, 11-7, 13-11.

In other action, world No.258 Marek Panacek produced the biggest shock by ousting World No. 52 Adrian Waller to reach the second round of the bronze-level event. The wildcard in the women’s side of the draw, Maya Weisher also claimed a huge upset as the World No.153 downed World No.65 Hayley Ward 3-2. IANS

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