‘Journey of going against assumptions, opinions and perceptions continues’: Bumrah

New Delhi: India’s fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah marked a decade in international cricket on Friday and reflected by saying it’s a continuation of ‘going against assumptions, opinions and perceptions’.

Bumrah made his debut in international cricket in the ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2016. Since then, Bumrah has become one of the world’s greatest fast bowlers across formats. “10 years of living the dream of the child who fell in love with the sport that made him feel alive like nothing in this world ever could. The journey of going against assumptions, opinions and perceptions and keeping the belief alive continues, with the love and support of family and God. Waheguruji da shukr eda he baba ji mehraan bhariyaan hath rakheen. Satnam Waheguru,” Bumrah posted on his Instagram on Friday. IANS

