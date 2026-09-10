Jr Women’s Asia Cup: India Hold China to Goalless Draw, Top Elite Pool; Set Up Pakistan Clash

Moqi: The Indian junior women’s hockey team played out a goalless draw against China in their final elite pool encounter of the 2026 Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Moqi, China, on Wednesday. The result saw India finish the pool stage unbeaten with 10 points from three wins and a draw, securing the top spot in the Elite Pool due to a superior goal difference.

China started the contest on the front foot, consistently attacking in the Indian half and pressuring the Indian defence. The hosts earned an early penalty corner, but India defended well to deny them the opportunity to take the lead.

China were subsequently awarded a penalty stroke with more than seven minutes remaining in the opening quarter. Indian goalkeeper Nidhi, however, produced an excellent save to keep the score level and deny China a golden opportunity to break the deadlock.

The save lifted India’s confidence as they began to grow into the contest and launch attacks of their own. China’s defence remained organised and contained India’s advances well, while the hosts also looked to threaten through counter-attacks. Neither side could find the breakthrough as the first quarter ended goalless. The second and third quarters also ended goalless,

The fourth quarter saw both teams continue their search for the opening goal. India remained disciplined defensively while looking to create opportunities in attack, but China’s defence also held firm. Despite efforts from both sides, neither team could breach the opposition defence as the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

The result saw India and China share a point each, with both teams finishing the Elite Pool stage on 10 points from three wins and one draw. India, however, finished at the top of the Elite Pool by virtue of their superior goal difference. India will now shift their focus to the knockout stage, where they will face Pakistan in Quarter-Final 1 on 10 September. Pakistan finished third in the Challenger Pool with seven points from four matches. (IANS)

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