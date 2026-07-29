Justin Greaves makes Test history with five consecutive wicket maidens against Pakistan

Tarouba: West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves made Test cricket history on Monday by becoming the first bowler in the recorded era to take wickets in five consecutive wicket maiden overs during the opening Test against Pakistan in Tarouba.

The 32-year-old returned figures of 5-27 on the third day, producing a spell that helped swing the World Test Championship contest in the hosts’ favour.

Greaves surpassed the previous record of four consecutive wicket maidens, set by former England fast bowler Stuart Broad against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2016. Playing in his 17th Test, the Barbadian claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as Pakistan were bowled out for 282 in reply to West Indies’ first-innings total of 311.

“When I came on captain Roston Chase just said ‘continue to be disciplined in what you are doing’ and to see if I can get some wickets for the team,” Greaves said.

“The ball nipped around and I got some reward. Anytime I get the ball in hand the team looks to me to be that solid player for them (and) try to dig us out of situations. To get five wickets for the first time in Test cricket, I’m really happy, but there’s still a lot of work to do in the game.” Agencies

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