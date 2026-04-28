Juventus and Milan Share Points as Torino Hold Inter to Keep Serie A Title Race Wide Open

MILAN: Champions-elect Inter Milan were held to a 2-2 draw at Torino on Sunday night, with the Serie A leader letting slip a two-goal lead and leaving the title race ticking over with four rounds left.

Inter move to 79 points, 10 ahead of Napoli, which won 4-0 at Cremonese on Friday. AC Milan is three points off Napoli in third ahead of its home game against fourth-placed Juventus later on Sunday. Torino is 13th on 41 points.

Inter appeared to be cruising after Marcus Thuram put his side in front in the 23rd minute and Yann Bisseck doubled the lead 16 minutes after the break with another header but Torino clawed its way back into the game.

Giovanni Simeone pulled one back with 20 minutes remaining after a nicely crafted build-up and Nikola Vlasic equalised from the penalty spot nine minutes later.

The visitor created early chances with Manuel Akanji heading narrowly wide and Ange Yoan-Bonny’s shot forcing goalkeeper Alberto Paleari into a save before the opening goal.

Inter’s assist-man Federico Dimarco floated a delightful cross to the back post where Thuram rose unchallenged to squeeze his header past Paleari.

Dimarco was close to netting himself shortly after the break, Paleari palming his shot away, but the Inter wing back registered his 18th assist of the season when Bisseck got on the end of his corner to power a header in off the post.

Simeone started the comeback when he cleverly lifted the ball over onrushing keeper Yann Sommer from Emirhan Ilkhan’s pass. The goal saw Torino come to life and its pressure paid off when Carlos Augusto’s handball gave it a penalty.

Vlasic made no mistake from the spot and the hosts then withstood a late siege by Inter, with Piotr Zielinski pulling a shot wide in added time, to earn the point which means it is mathematically safe from relegation.

AC Milan and Juventus played out a 0-0 draw at the San Siro on Sunday, a second stalemate between the sides in Serie A this season, with both clubs on course for a place in next season’s Champions League. Agencies

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