Juventus complete marvellous comeback to hold Bologna in Serie A

ROME: Juventus overcame a 3-0 deficit to register a 3-3 draw with Bologna in Serie A on Monday, with three players scoring in eight minutes.

It was a head-to-head for third place, as the two sides locked together on 68 points. Juve had just fired head coach Massimiliano Allegri, and Paolo Montero from U-19 team stepped in to act as an interim coach.

The home side broke the deadlock just two minutes into the game when a cross found Riccardo Calafiori to fire home.

Bologna doubled the lead in the 11th minute when Santiago Castro steered his header into the net, before Calafiori bagged a brace six minutes after the break.

Juve pulled one goal back in the 76th minute when Federico Chiesa intercepted the ball to beat the goalkeeper, before Arkadiusz Milik’s spectacular free kick directly went into the net.

The Bianconeri ran riot one minute later when the Bologna players were caught napping, Kenan Yildiz unleashed a rocket out of the box that went beyond the goalkeeper.

Elsewhere, relegation battlers Hellas Verona confirmed safety after a 2-1 away victory over Salernitana who had already relegated. IANS

