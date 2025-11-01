Juventus confirms appointment of Luciano Spalletti as manager

TURIN: Former Napoli and Italy coach Luciano Spalletti was hired to manage struggling Juventus on Thursday. He is tasked with making the record 36-time Serie A champion a title contender again.

Juventus announced it had signed Spalletti to an eight-month contract — to the end of June. Italian media reports suggest that the contract will be automatically renewed if the club qualifies for the Champions League.

The move comes three days after Igor Tudor was fired following three straight losses and an eight-match winless run that had dated back to September 13. The run ended with a 3-1 win over Udinese on Wednesday under interim coach Massimo Brambilla.

Spalletti becomes Juventus’ third full-time coach since Massimiliano Allegri was fired in May 2024. Including caretakers, he is the club’s fifth coach in that span. Agencies

Also Read: Luciano Spalletti Sacked as Italy Coach After Norway Defeat