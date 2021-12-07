Juventus register second consecutive win in Serie A after beating Genoa 2-0

ROME: Juventus claimed its second consecutive victory in Serie A after beating Genoa 2-0 on Sunday, thanks to a pair of strikes from Juan Cuadrado and Paulo Dybala.



Juve entered into Sunday's game without Federico Chiesa and needed a win to keep pace on the table.

La Vecchia Signora controlled the game from the very beginning and broke the deadlock in the ninth minute, Cuadrado repeated what Hakan Calhanoglu had done on Saturday, as his corner curled viciously into the net.

Juve continued its dominance and created a couple of promising chances, but Genoa goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu played heroics to make a series of stunning saves.

The second finally arrived in the 82nd minute, as Federico Bernardeschi combined with Dybala from the left, La Joya finished with a ferocious left-footed strike.

With the win, Juve climbed to fifth place with 27 points but is still seven points away from the Champions League zone.

Also on Sunday, Lazio ended its winless run as it won Sampdoria 3-1 away, Ciro Immobile bagged a brace, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic added another but saw red for dissent.

Elsewhere, Hellas Verona made a marvelous comeback win as it went from 3-0 down to overturn Venezia 4-3, Fiorentina edged past Bologna 3-2, Spezia shared spoils with Sassuolo at 2-2. Agencies

Also Read: Nagaland Killings: NHRC Issues Notice To Centre, Nagaland Govt

Also Watch:

