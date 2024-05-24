Jyothi Yarraji equals women’s 100m hurdle NR in Finland, misses Paris Olympic 2024 qualifying mark by .01s

Jyvaskyla: Asian Games silver medallist Jyothi Yarraji won the women’s 100m hurdles event at the Motonet GP athletics meet by matching her national record but missed out on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifying mark by .01 second. Competing in her third outdoor competition of the season on Wednesday, Yarraji won the race after clocking 12.78s. The Paris Olympics qualification mark is pegged at 12.77s

Interestingly, the 24-year-old also fell short of meeting the Olympic entry standard by the same margin at the World University Games in Chengdu, China last year.

Meanwhile, Tejas Shirse won the men’s 110m hurdles clocking 13.41s, shattering the previous national record (13.48s) set by Siddhanth Thingalaya at the Altis Invitational event in the United States in 2017.

However, Shirse’s effort was short of the Paris 2024 qualifying standard of 13.27s.

The qualification period for the Paris 2024 Olympics will end on June 30.

Mohammed Afsal claimed the men’s 800m title with a time of 1:48.91.

In the men’s 100m, 20-year-old Animesh Kujur finished second after clocking a personal best of 10.39s while, Amlan Borgohain, who holds the national record in the men’s 200m, finished fourth in 100m with 10.54s. Agencies

