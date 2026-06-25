Jyothi Yarraji Seals Asian Games 2026 Berth with Impressive Comeback Run

Bhubaneswar: India’s hurdle queen Jyothi Yarraji wasted no time in making a mark on her return after a lengthy injury layoff as she achieved the qualifying standard for the upcoming Asian Games 2026 with a controlled run in the opening heats of the women’s 100m hurdles at the 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships 2026 on Wednesday. The 26-year-old, who hails from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, clocked a competitive 3.14 seconds in her first race of the season on the opening day of the Inter-State Nationals. Jyothi, who has shown immense resilience over the past year, has committed herself to rehabilitation and recovery at Reliance Foundation Sports. She won a silver medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 after being initially disqualified for a false start along with a Chinese athlete, but was later allowed to participate after a review. (IANS)

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