Jyoti Clinches India’s Lone Gold with Dominant Win at World Boxing Cup in China

Guiyang: Jyoti delivered a standout performance to clinch India’s lone gold medal at the World Boxing Cup 2 in China, defeating Uzbekistan’s Farzona Fozilova the reigning World Boxing Cup Brazil gold medallist with a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision in the 48kg final. Jyoti’s emphatic victory against a top-tier opponent capped off an impressive campaign and highlighted her growing stature on the international stage. India added three silver medals through strong final appearances. Minakshi (51kg), the World No. 1 in 48kg competing in a higher weight category, settled for silver after going down 0-5 against China’s Wu Yu in the final. IANS

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