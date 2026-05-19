Kaif says Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must sharpen fielding to earn India call-up

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has stressed that young batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to sharpen his fielding skills before he steps up to play for the senior national men’s team.

“I believe scouts should also take a fielding test while scouting players. The scouts are bringing the right players; they are doing a great job, but I have not seen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi take a single catch yet. If he wants to play for India, he needs to improve his fielding ability. He needs to pass that fielding test first.

“The ball that came towards him was at a good height. I understand that when a batter plays a flick shot, taking a catch can sometimes become difficult for a fielder as it becomes a blind spot, especially when the ball comes off the bat. But there, the shot that Sahil Parakh played, the ball came to Sooryavanshi at a good height.” IANS

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