Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo to begin first full four-year term as NRAI chief

Mohali: Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo began his first full four-year term as National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President after being elected unopposed during its general body meeting here on Thursday. The results of the NRAI office-bearers’ elections were officially declared on Thursday. The elections were conducted under the aegis of Justice Nirmaljit Kaur (Retd), who was the Returning Officer (RO). Sharing his first reactions, Deo stated, “Indian shooting has currently seen its most successful phase in history over the last couple of years, both in terms of success and popularity, and that increases our responsibilities manifold. I wholeheartedly thank the entire General Body for restoring faith in my team and me. “We promise to leave no stone unturned to accelerate this growth momentum even further and to maximise the potential that our extremely talented shooting athletes possess. With the flag paramount in our thoughts, let us all work together to make India number one in the world in our beloved sport.”

Pawan Singh, one of India’s most respected shooting administrators and technical experts, has also been elected unopposed as new secretary general. IANS

Also Read: Salah does not have ‘unlimited credit’ at Liverpool, says Virgil van Dijk