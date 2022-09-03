Kalyan Chaubey Elected AIFF President with Landslide Win

NEW DELHI, Sep 2: Former India goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey has defeated Bhaichung Bhutia 33-1 in a one-sided All India Football Federation (AIFF) election for the post of president, while NA Haris defeated Manvendra Singh 29-5 to become the vice president of the country's football body.

Kipa Ajay will be the new AIFF treasurer after he defeated Gopalakrishna Kosaraju 32-1, with one vote declared invalid.

It was expected to be close contest between Kalyan and the poster boy of Indian football Bhaichung for the post of president, Haris and Manvendra for the post of vice-president and Kipa Ajay and Kosaraju for the post of treasurer, but the one-sided results came as a huge surprise.

Individually, Chaubey has won the Indian Goalkeeper of the Year twice (1997-98 and 2001-02) while Bhutia has bagged the AIFF Player of the year the same number of times (1995, 2008). Chaubey graduated from the Tata Football Academy in 1995.

The two have – together – led India to two SAFF (South Asian Football Federation) Championships (1999 and 2005) and both have moved to politics after retiring from football. Agencies

