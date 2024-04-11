Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Mathews move up in ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings

New Delhi: Sri Lanka’s all-rounder duo of Kamindu Mendis and Angelo Mathews have moved up as per the recent update to the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings after contributing to the visitors’ 2-0 series win over Bangladesh in the ICC World Test Championship series.

During Sri Lanka’s 192-run victory in second Test at Chattogram, Mendis’ scores of 92 not out and nine have resulted in him jumping 18 places to 46th position in the batters’ list. Mendis, who also won ICC Player of the Month award for March 2024, also took a three-wicket haul in the second innings, which sees him gain 46 slots and reach 117th position among bowlers.

Mathews, who enjoyed a career-high third rank in August 2014, has inched up two places to 25th after scores of 23 and 56. In what is another notable movement for a Sri Lankan batter, Kusal Mendis has progressed three places to 52nd after scoring 93 in the first innings. IANS

Also Read: Sri Lanka batters Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis gain big in ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings

Also Watch: