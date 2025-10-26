Kane Williamson eyes spot in New Zealand’s 2027 World Cup team

AUCKLAND: Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has said he hopes to continue playing until the 2027 World Cup as he prepares to make his return for his country in the three-match one-day international series against England, which starts on Monday.

The 35-year-old has not featured for New Zealand since the Champions Trophy final defeat at the hands of India in March but will be part of the team that faces the tourist at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

“Not (looking) too far ahead,” Williamson said when asked about his plans beyond the upcoming season. “At the back of my mind, there’s probably the ODI World Cup. There are always other things. Test cricket is pretty dear to me as well.

“Really, it’s a little bit about what I want, and little bit more about what the team wants and where it’s going and what we’re sort of buying into.

“Just keeping those lines of communication open to make sure that we’re nice and focused and clear on what it looks like but also being really respectful of the fact that this is a team in a special place.

“They’re always trying to build towards something, so for me, in this phase of my career, if I’m there and able to add to it, brilliant.”

Willamson, who captained New Zealand in 41 of his 105 Test appearances as well as during 91 of his 173 ODI matches, gave his backing to current red-ball captain Tom Latham plus one-day skipper Mitchell Santner.

“I played a little with Santner in the one-dayers in the Champions Trophy and he has a really astute cricketing brain,” said Williamson. “Calm, cool sort of character, so looking forward to playing alongside him again.

“In the Tests, with Tommy Latham, he’s done the job a number of times over the years and now it’s his own and he’s doing a fantastic job. He’s incredibly organised and passionate about the group and about Test cricket. It’s great he’s at the helm.” Agencies

